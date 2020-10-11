Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

