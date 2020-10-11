Atlantic Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,642 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,094% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

AT opened at $2.08 on Friday. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

