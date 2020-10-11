AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 4,256.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,256.11 ($55.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 4,738.91 ($61.92) on Friday. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,791.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,121.75.

In other AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) news, insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.07), for a total value of £2,952,980 ($3,858,591.40). Also, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total value of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

