B. Riley Boosts UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $18.00

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMH. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,986. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $597.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 73.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

