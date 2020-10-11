B.Riley Securit Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, September 27th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.