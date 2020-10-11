Bank of America Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $95.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPM. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.90.

RPM International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. 751,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in RPM International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

