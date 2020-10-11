Ben Money Coutts Buys 67 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 67 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($196.11).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 87 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £221.85 ($289.89).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Charles Stanley Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.29.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

