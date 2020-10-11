BidaskClub Upgrades NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to “Hold”

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $2,322,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

