BidaskClub Upgrades Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) to Sell

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Cowen started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ SPCE traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,078,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 54,279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

