Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 4.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.15% of Biogen worth $67,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after buying an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after buying an additional 195,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.54. 946,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.01 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

