BlackRock (BLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $7.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $611.57 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $614.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.68 and its 200-day moving average is $532.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

