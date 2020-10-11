BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $652.00 to $686.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $612.00 and last traded at $610.40, with a volume of 3729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $604.44.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.75.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

