Brokers Offer Predictions for Meta Financial Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $763.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

