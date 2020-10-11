CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price rose 6.8% on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CareDx traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.96. Approximately 1,018,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 686,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,177.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 247,186 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

