CareDx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 258 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $53.96 on Friday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

