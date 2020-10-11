Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price was up 7.3% on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 2,237,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 694,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celsius by 131.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

