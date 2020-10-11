China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 607.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in China Mobile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of China Mobile stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.