Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,167,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

