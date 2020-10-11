Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,428.46

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,428.46 ($31.73) and last traded at GBX 2,426.85 ($31.71), with a volume of 15259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,392 ($31.26).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computacenter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,065.60 ($26.99).

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,762.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

