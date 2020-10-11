Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 2,353,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,544,510.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

