Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 1,228,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,093,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

