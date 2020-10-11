Costco Wholesale Co.’s September Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales increased by 13.2% during the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s stock dropped by 2.9% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $369.46 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $369.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

