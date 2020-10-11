Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 105,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 1,494,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,193. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.