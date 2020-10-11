Deutsche Bank Lowers Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:EV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,368. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

