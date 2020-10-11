Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 172.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.