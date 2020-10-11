eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares traded up 6.5% on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.45. 12,655,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 11,740,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

