Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

