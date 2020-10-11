Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $146.67. Approximately 3,356,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,848,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.59.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 723,229 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

