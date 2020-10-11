Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 76,357 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 68.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 37.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 199.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 75.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 6,014,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

