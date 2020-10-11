Exfo (TSE:EXF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Shares of EXF opened at C$3.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. Exfo has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of $92.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.22.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.349999977086745 EPS for the current year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

