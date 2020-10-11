Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

