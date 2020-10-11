Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,458,000 after buying an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.63. 3,132,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

