Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,995 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.