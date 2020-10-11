FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) is FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,130 shares during the period. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III accounts for 2.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.29% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 1,039,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,801. The firm has a market cap of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.02. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

