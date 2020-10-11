First American Bank Buys 453 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.71. 2,582,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

