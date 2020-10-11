First American Bank Cuts Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

First American Bank trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,537,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,632. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

