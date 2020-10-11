First American Bank Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First American Bank lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

