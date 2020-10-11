First American Bank Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First American Bank cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

VLO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

