First American Bank Has $1.57 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First American Bank lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 91.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,811. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

