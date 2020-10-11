First American Bank Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First American Bank lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774,394 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $3,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 530,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,907,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 96.5% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Insiders sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.33. 3,984,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,921. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

