First American Bank Has $2.59 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First American Bank cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

PEG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 2,202,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,788. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

