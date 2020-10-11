First American Bank Has $2.91 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First American Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Splunk by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.43. 1,195,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,827. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.74. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $18,856,518 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

