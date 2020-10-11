First American Bank Has $638,000 Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First American Bank decreased its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $67,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $5,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.45. 1,131,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,757 shares of company stock valued at $56,263,332. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

