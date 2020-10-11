First American Bank Invests $863,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 116,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.55. 695,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.22. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

