First American Bank Purchases 1,598 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 448,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

