First American Bank Reduces Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $8,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,427. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

