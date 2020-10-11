First American Bank Reduces Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

First American Bank decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.28.

Shares of VF stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,518. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

