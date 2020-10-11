First American Bank Sells 129 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First American Bank lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after buying an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. 865,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,710. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

