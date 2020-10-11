First American Bank Sells 1,966 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 465,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.53. The company had a trading volume of 354,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,908. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

