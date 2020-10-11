First American Bank Sells 291 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First American Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,042,969. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

